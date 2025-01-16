Traffic at Bucharest airports on the rise in 2024

Bucharest's two main airports, namely the Henri Coandă International Airport and Aurel Vlaicu Bucharest-Băneasa International Airport, recorded air traffic of over 16 million passengers in 2024, an increase of 9.22% compared to 2023. Additionally, there were 134,700 aircraft movements (landings and takeoffs), up 4.75% from 2023, according to data from the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) quoted by News.ro.

Compared to the same period in 2019, when Bucharest's airports reached a historic peak, 2024 shows an 8.99% increase in passenger numbers, CNAB also said.

Last year, the Henri Coandă Airport handled 15,946,791 passengers, while 107,087 passengers transited the smaller Băneasa Airport.

The Bucharest National Airports Company oversees the operational coordination and management of the capital's two airports, handling approximately 65% of Romania's passenger traffic.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)