Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanian authorities to organise 5G auction in Q2 of 2021

07 December 2020
Romania's telecom market regulator (ANCOM) published on December 4 for public consultation its action plan for 2021.

According to the document, it wants to organize the auction for 5G frequency bands in the second quarter of 2021, News.ro reported.

The auction was initially supposed to take place this year but was delayed mainly due to legislation issues as the US has been pressing to remove Chinese groups from the list of potential technology suppliers.

The minimum amount estimated to be cashed by the Government was EUR 580 million for all the frequency bands.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications published on September 2 a new version of the bill transposing into law the 5G Memorandum with the USA.

In essence, the bill sets tight - yet subject to rather wide interpretations - restrictions for the suppliers of equipment used in 5G networks.

"By the end of the first quarter of next year (2021), the authority intends to adopt the decision on organizing the selection procedure for granting rights to use the radio spectrum […], which involves establishing the conditions for granting the rights of use and the rules for carrying out the selection procedure. This action will be followed by the actual development of the selection procedure for granting the rights to use the frequencies, established to take place in the second quarter of next year," ANCOM said in a press release.

(Photo: Suttipun Degad/ Dreamstime)

