Huawei complains to EC about Romania’s planned 5G security rules

The proposed 5G security rules in Poland and Romania "are predicated on several violations of EU law," Huawei said in a letter sent to EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on September 11.

The company also complained about the bilateral "joint declarations" that Warsaw and Bucharest signed with the U.S. administration.

In the letter, obtained by Politico through an access to documents request, Huawei argued Poland and Romania seek "to exclude suppliers based on biased and ambiguous criteria targeting certain 5G suppliers because of their geographic origin."

"Huawei objects to these legislative proposals that are contrary to the EU's fundamental principles," the company wrote.

Poland and Romania, which are in the process of adopting new 5G security rules, would breach EU treaties and principles of legal certainty and predictability, the Chinese company argued.

