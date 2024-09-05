Romanian real estate developer River Development appoints Ana-Maria Pascu as leasing manager

Romanian real estate developer and investor River Development appointed Ana-Maria Pascu to the position of leasing manager, effective September 2024.

Pascu has been part of the River Development’s team for more than 20 years as an economist, with responsibilities in the department that manages the relationship with the community of clients in the mixed-use project Sema Parc, the company said.

“Ana-Maria recently took over the role of leasing manager, and in this new position, she will oversee all leasing activities within the River Development portfolio, ensuring that our developments continue to achieve high occupancy rates and maintain their status as first rank locations on the local market,” said Oana Rădulea, Managing Partner at River Development.

River Development is a real estate investor and developer with Romanian capital and over 20 years of activity in the local market. The company is developing two of Bucharest’s major urban reconversion projects: Sema Parc - located on Splaiul Independentei (around 1,000,000 sqm GBA), and The Light - located on Iuliu Maniu Boulevard (roughly 150,000 sqm GBA). Both are located in the central-western area of the capital and are in different stages of development.

River Develoment has in its portfolio over 150,000 square meters (GLA) of office spaces and has delivered over 55,000 square meters of new class A buildings in the last four years, within the Sema Parc and The Light, through the three class A buildings – The Light One, London, and Oslo.

(Photo source: the company)