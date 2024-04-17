Romanian developer River Development appoints Oana Rădulea as managing partner

Local real estate developer River Development announced the appointment of Oana Rădulea as a new managing partner. She assumed the new position in January 2024, taking over the company's executive management from the former executive director, Liviu Birău.

Oana Rădulea has over 21 years of experience in the local and international real estate development industry. Before joining the River Development group of companies, she was the Leasing & Business Development Director at White Star Real Estate for seven years. She also worked within Sema Parc as Director of Development and Strategy and at other players in the field, such as the British company European Future Group.

"My active contribution to the companies' group development managed by River Development began 14 years ago, while my efforts have been mainly focused on the planning and implementation of strategies for property leasing, management, and development of the portfolio of buildings in Sema Parc. Consolidating the leading position on the local real estate development market, with multiple roles such as real estate investor and developer of mixed-use projects, asset, property & facility manager, represents the main goal in the company's long-term development process," said Oana Rădulea.

River Development is a real estate investor and developer with Romanian capital, with over 20 years of activity in the local market. The company is developing two of Bucharest's major urban reconversion projects, namely Sema Parc - roughly 1,000,000 sqm GBA and The Light - about 150,000 sqm GBA.

The real estate developer reported a turnover of EUR 18 million last year, and it holds current investments worth more than EUR 150 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)