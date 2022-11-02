British Rezolv Energy acquires development rights for 1GW PV park in Romania

Rezolv Energy, a company backed by British investment fund Actis, acquired from Monsson - the largest Romanian green energy developer owned by Emanuel Muntmark - the late-stage development rights for the project of a 1GW PV park in Arad county, western Romania.

The project is planned to be the largest of this kind in Europe.

The construction works will begin by June 2023, and the PV park will start producing in 2025 when it is planned to cover the energy needs of some 1 million people.

At its launch in August, Rezolv announced that it signed similar agreements for the development of two wind projects in Romania with a combined capacity of 1GW. Among them, Rezolv will develop in partnership with Low Carbon, another UK-based renewable energy company, a 450MW wind farm located in Buzau (Vis Viva) to be the second largest in the country after that in Fântânele-Cogealac.

(Photo source: Rezolv Energy)