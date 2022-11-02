Romania reportedly to launch CfD scheme for PV, onshore wind in 2023

The Romanian Government, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will reportedly implement a Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme to support investments in solar and onshore wind projects, according to PV Tech.

Although the details still need to be inked, the CfD scheme under development could target up to 3.5 GW of solar PV and onshore wind by the end of 2024, the same source said.

This framework is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

The first auction would take place at the end of 2023 for 1.5GW of installed capacity, with the remaining 2GW to be auctioned by Q2 2024.

Although no amount has yet been disclosed to what extent the Romanian Government is prepared to fund the scheme annually, based on previous consultations held in 2019, it has been suggested that the size of the subsidy for this mechanism would be around EUR 125 mln per year.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)