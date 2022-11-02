Business

Romania reportedly to launch CfD scheme for PV, onshore wind in 2023

02 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will reportedly implement a Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme to support investments in solar and onshore wind projects, according to PV Tech.

Although the details still need to be inked, the CfD scheme under development could target up to 3.5 GW of solar PV and onshore wind by the end of 2024, the same source said.

This framework is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

The first auction would take place at the end of 2023 for 1.5GW of installed capacity, with the remaining 2GW to be auctioned by Q2 2024.

Although no amount has yet been disclosed to what extent the Romanian Government is prepared to fund the scheme annually, based on previous consultations held in 2019, it has been suggested that the size of the subsidy for this mechanism would be around EUR 125 mln per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania reportedly to launch CfD scheme for PV, onshore wind in 2023

02 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will reportedly implement a Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme to support investments in solar and onshore wind projects, according to PV Tech.

Although the details still need to be inked, the CfD scheme under development could target up to 3.5 GW of solar PV and onshore wind by the end of 2024, the same source said.

This framework is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

The first auction would take place at the end of 2023 for 1.5GW of installed capacity, with the remaining 2GW to be auctioned by Q2 2024.

Although no amount has yet been disclosed to what extent the Romanian Government is prepared to fund the scheme annually, based on previous consultations held in 2019, it has been suggested that the size of the subsidy for this mechanism would be around EUR 125 mln per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage