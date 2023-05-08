Macro

Romania’s retail sales unexpectedly robust in March

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales index increased by 7.3% y/y in March, the steepest growth seen since last May, Romania’s statistics office INS announced. This contributed to an overall 5.2% y/y advance in the first quarter of the year, after 4.2% y/y in Q4.

The much slower growth rates in January (+5.1% y/y) and particularly February (+3.0% y/y) supported expectations for subdued consumption amid high inflation and higher energy bills.

However, the net wages rose more or less in line with inflation, and the energy bills have not increased as much as expected – partly because of the warmer weather but also because of the government-financed subsidy scheme.

In Q1, the 5.2% y/y overall growth was driven by robust food sales (+7.3% y/y), while the sales of non-food goods have increased significantly as well: by +6% y/y. The car fuel sales remained constant from last year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s retail sales unexpectedly robust in March

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales index increased by 7.3% y/y in March, the steepest growth seen since last May, Romania’s statistics office INS announced. This contributed to an overall 5.2% y/y advance in the first quarter of the year, after 4.2% y/y in Q4.

The much slower growth rates in January (+5.1% y/y) and particularly February (+3.0% y/y) supported expectations for subdued consumption amid high inflation and higher energy bills.

However, the net wages rose more or less in line with inflation, and the energy bills have not increased as much as expected – partly because of the warmer weather but also because of the government-financed subsidy scheme.

In Q1, the 5.2% y/y overall growth was driven by robust food sales (+7.3% y/y), while the sales of non-food goods have increased significantly as well: by +6% y/y. The car fuel sales remained constant from last year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stokkete/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency