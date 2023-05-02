Retailers and dairies agree to cut fresh milk shelf prices by 20% in Romania

Dairies and retailers in Romania agreed to back in equal shares a 20% cut in the shelf price of fresh milk for a period of at least six months.

"We expect the consumption to increase. In addition, the economic forecasts indicate that the inflation will decrease, and thus we will not see food prices rising so fast," said Bogdan Chiriţoiu, chairman of the competition authority, which mediated the agreement, Agerpres reported.

Reducing at least 20% of the shelf price will be applied to the fresh milk of Romanian origin that currently costs over RON 7 (EUR 1.4) per litre.

The Competition Council said that it would monitor this initiative together with the responsible institutions, such as the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), and will use the Food Prices Monitor, the online platform that displays food prices.

