Agriculture

Retailers and dairies agree to cut fresh milk shelf prices by 20% in Romania

02 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dairies and retailers in Romania agreed to back in equal shares a 20% cut in the shelf price of fresh milk for a period of at least six months.

"We expect the consumption to increase. In addition, the economic forecasts indicate that the inflation will decrease, and thus we will not see food prices rising so fast," said Bogdan Chiriţoiu, chairman of the competition authority, which mediated the agreement, Agerpres reported.

Reducing at least 20% of the shelf price will be applied to the fresh milk of Romanian origin that currently costs over RON 7 (EUR 1.4) per litre.

The Competition Council said that it would monitor this initiative together with the responsible institutions, such as the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), and will use the Food Prices Monitor, the online platform that displays food prices. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Retailers and dairies agree to cut fresh milk shelf prices by 20% in Romania

02 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dairies and retailers in Romania agreed to back in equal shares a 20% cut in the shelf price of fresh milk for a period of at least six months.

"We expect the consumption to increase. In addition, the economic forecasts indicate that the inflation will decrease, and thus we will not see food prices rising so fast," said Bogdan Chiriţoiu, chairman of the competition authority, which mediated the agreement, Agerpres reported.

Reducing at least 20% of the shelf price will be applied to the fresh milk of Romanian origin that currently costs over RON 7 (EUR 1.4) per litre.

The Competition Council said that it would monitor this initiative together with the responsible institutions, such as the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), and will use the Food Prices Monitor, the online platform that displays food prices. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world