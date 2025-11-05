Rents continue to increase in many cities in Romania as financing becomes inaccessible

Renting is steadily becoming more common in Romania, as access to credit becomes increasingly difficult. As such, even though rents traditionally tend to decrease in October, this year they have kept steadily increasing in most major cities.

Traditionally, the demand for rentals increases in August and September, when students return to the major university cities. However, this October, interactions between tenants and landlords decreased by only 8% compared to last year, while compared to September, there was a 21% decline, after the autumn peak.

Overall, rents remained roughly at the same level or decreased in Brașov -7%, Cluj-Napoca -5%, District 1 of the capital -6%, while in the south and west of the country there were localized increases: Craiova +10% and Timișoara +7%, along with moderate advances in District 2 (+6%) and District 5 (+7%) of Bucharest, according to Digi24.

Cluj-Napoca continues to be the most expensive city for renters, with an average of EUR 420 for studios, EUR 600 for two-room apartments, and EUR 749 for three-room apartments.

At the opposite end, Arad remains the most affordable city among those analyzed, with EUR 230 for a studio, EUR 359 for two rooms, and EUR 435 for three rooms.

Between these extremes, cities such as Brașov, Constanța, Iași, and Timișoara remain in the middle range of the ranking, with prices between EUR 300 and 700, depending on the type of housing.

In Bucharest, rents differ significantly between the north and west of the city. District 1 remains the most expensive rental area, with an average rent of EUR 791, followed by District 2, where the average rent level is EUR 712. Districts 3 and 5 are positioned in the mid-range of the market, with averages of EUR 555 and EUR 578, while Districts 4 and 6, located mainly in the southwest of the city, remain the most affordable, with average rents of EUR 527 and EUR 515, respectively.

As for developments in other major cities, data show that the decrease in rents for two- and three-room apartments pulled down the average in Brașov County. Here, the average rent for a studio increased by four percent compared to the previous year, to EUR 375. In contrast, for two-room and three-room apartments, landlords are now asking five and seven percent less, respectively.

On the other hand, in Constanța and Timișoara, rents have increased across almost all market segments. The only exceptions are two-room apartments in Constanța and three-room homes in Timișoara, which are rented at a similar level to last year.

(Photo source: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)