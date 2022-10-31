Business

Regional Programs in Romania financed by EC with EUR 11 bln, approved

31 October 2022
The Regional Program for Romania’s Central Region received a positive review from the European Commission (EC) for a financing of around EUR 1.38 bln after the other seven similar programs were previously greenlighted, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) announced.

The total value of the eight programs is over EUR 11 bln. They are financed under EU’s MFF 2021-2027 and are developed in such a way as to allow the transfer of administrative and financial competencies from the central administration level to the public administration of the administrative-territorial units, along with the financing.

Out of the EUR 1.384 bln dedicated to the Central Region in Romania, EUR 271 mln will go to companies to develop innovation, EUR 81 mln will be spent on digitalisation, and EUR 234 mln will go to environment-related actions, News.ro reported.

Another EUR 234 mln will be spent on durable urban mobility and accessible urban mobility (EUR 198 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Business

1

