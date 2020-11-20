Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria launches online store for medical services

Regina Maria, the second-biggest provider of private medical services in Romania, has launched the first online store dedicated to medical services on the local market.

The platform is dedicated to employees in companies that have contracts with Regina Maria and allows them to buy medical service packages for their family members or upgrade the packages provided by their employers.

"We receive many subscription requests for family members, but also requests from corporate subscribers who want more services included. In addition, e-commerce platforms have radically changed people's expectations regarding access to products and services, including medical ones. In this context, the online store is our solution, but also a guarantee of the fast and efficient way in which the interaction with us takes place. Everything can happen online: from buying the desired subscription, making appointments directly from the mobile, the consultation itself - which can be online or offline, and paying for services," explained Andreea Minuta, Corporate Director of the Regina Maria Health Network.

The company says its online platform will include other types of subscriptions and packages in the medium and long term.

Regina Maria was the first local company to provide subscription-based medical services in Romania, almost 25 years ago. The company currently has 630,000 subscribers from over 5,000 partner companies.

(Photo source: Facebook/Regina Maria-Reteaua Privata de Sanatate)