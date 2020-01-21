RO healthcare network Regina Maria takes over another specialized center

Regina Maria, the second-biggest private healthcare network in Romania, took over the Endo Institute in Timisoara, the largest endometriosis diagnosis and treatment center in southeastern Europe, founded by Dr. Voicu Simedrea six years ago.

Around 6-10% of women are subject to this condition, which has infertility among its most frequent symptoms.

In June last year, the Endo Institute was accredited by the European Endometriosis League (EEL) as a Level 3 Center of Excellence, the only one in Romania and the third in Europe among accredited centers outside German-speaking countries.

“The Endo Institute was initially dedicated to endometriosis surgery, but we realized that we are talking about a complex pathology, so the center developed with a multitude of secondary specialties,” says Dr. Voicu Simedrea.

The center currently integrates ten integrated medical specialties and has over 30 doctors and a multidisciplinary surgery team.

Endo Institute has performed over 400 surgeries and examined over 2,000 patients in its six years of activity.

(Photo courtesy of Regina Maria)

