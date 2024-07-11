Meteorologists issue Code Red as Romania braces for extreme heat this weekend

Over half of Romania will be under a Code Red for extreme heat this weekend, July 13-14, with temperatures forecasted to climb to 41 degrees Celsius. Highs of up to 40 degrees Celsius are also expected in some areas placed under Code Orange.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Red Code warning for extreme heat valid for Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, in the regions of Crișana, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, and Moldova, including Bucharest.

Meteorologists warn that the heat wave will continue to intensify, and maximum temperatures between 37 and 41 degrees will be recorded, resulting in a “particularly accentuated” thermal discomfort.

At the same time, the minimum temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees Celsius, which is a characteristic of tropical nights.

Also this coming weekend, the regions of Maramureș, Transylvania, Dobrogea, and the area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians will be under a Code Orange alert for extreme heat. Maximum temperatures will be 35-40 degrees Celsius in most places and 32-35 degrees Celsius on the Black Sea coast.

(Photo source: ANM website)