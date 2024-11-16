Reconnecting with the body in times of burnout

Expert Corner

Let’s talk about the lack of connection with our body and how this is closely tied to burnout, plus, what to do about it.

So often throughout the day, we live almost entirely in our minds. We’re focused either on what we have to do at the moment—tasks that increasingly demand mental effort over physical action—or replaying past events, especially ones that bothered us. Our minds hit "replay" on certain scenes, analysing endlessly. Alternatively, we’re projecting into the future, imagining potential scenarios or crafting solutions to ongoing problems.

What gets left behind in this mental marathon is our body.

Of course, we’re constantly using our bodies—walking, typing, listening, speaking. These actions require physical engagement. However, much of this happens on autopilot. Fortunately, our bodies are designed to keep us alive, operating automatically, often with little conscious effort on our part.

But here’s the catch: when we let the autopilot run the show, staying locked in our mental space, we miss crucial signals from our bodies. Signals that something is off. Over time, these signals grow louder, eventually manifesting as noticeable symptoms or even chronic conditions. Unfortunately, this disconnection from our bodies is widespread, fuelled by cultural norms, the structure of work, technology, and more.

The connection between burnout and… disconnection

Burnout stems from chronic stress. When our stress response is activated repeatedly—due to multiple sources of stress—it starts to feel like our "default mode."

The hidden health crisis: how to recognize if you’re in burnout

Physiologically, our body enters a heightened state, preparing us to deal with perceived threats. Stress hormones flood our system, muscles tense, breathing quickens, and digestion falters. Ideally, these responses should be short-lived, helping us navigate acute stressors before returning to balance.

However, when stressors are constant, this state persists. Over time, we no longer notice how our body feels because we’ve become accustomed to it. Tight shoulders, rapid breathing, fatigue—they all feel "normal." For many, relaxation even becomes uncomfortable, associated with vulnerability or negativity due to past conditioning.

Trauma and chronic activation

Often, people experiencing burnout appear unstoppable—always active, always taking on the next project. They may even seem "energized," but this perpetual motion often stems from unresolved trauma. Childhood experiences, whether major (like abuse or family violence) or subtle (micro-traumas from close relationships), leave imprints.

Trauma can lead to two key reactions: chronic activation (always being "on") and disconnection from one’s body and emotions. By disconnecting, we distance ourselves from pain and vulnerability. However, this also means we lose access to critical signals that guide our well-being.

Practical steps to reconnect

Seek Professional Help: If you feel weighed down by past wounds, working with a psychologist or therapist can be transformative. Together, you can process these experiences in a safe space and develop healthier coping mechanisms for stress. Bring attention to your body: Start simple. Ask yourself, What do I feel in my body right now? Early on, the answer may not be clear, but that’s okay. The practice is about cultivating awareness. Over time, you’ll notice small sensations—tight muscles, a headache, hunger, or thirst—that you might otherwise ignore. Set reminders: Use your phone to remind you to check in with your body several times a day. Notice how your body feels and, if possible, identify the emotion accompanying it. Incorporate gentle movement: Practices like yoga, stretching, or even mindful walking can help you reconnect with your body. The key is to focus on the sensations in your muscles and joints as you move. Practice deep breathing: Stress often leads to shallow breathing. Counteract this with long, slow breaths. Pay particular attention to exhaling deeply, as this activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation. Try body scan meditations: Guided meditations like body scans can help you observe physical sensations without judgment, fostering a stronger connection with your body.

The path to recovery

Recovering from burnout is a complex, non-linear process. Results may not be immediate, and setbacks are part of the journey. You may find yourself reacting strongly to minor stressors, as your system heals and recalibrates. Patience and self-compassion are crucial.

Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Each body and mind responds differently. If you need support, don’t hesitate to reach out. Humans are not meant to suffer in isolation.

Reconnecting with your body is not just a step toward recovering from burnout—it’s a way to reclaim your inner balance and resilience.

You can also do this by using the Safe and Sound Protocol, a music therapy aimed at restoring your natural stress resilience by working on the vagus nerve. I am certified to offer this therapeutic program, and in November, I’m offering it with a 30% discount. Use the Code BLACKFRIDAY here at checkout to get access to this powerful program based on patented music which works with the vagus nerve. https://book.stripe.com/6oEeVEdFG2Kw6woaER

You can connect with me on LinkedIn Corina Chirileasa | LinkedIn, where I regularly publish new content. If you need support or just to share some ideas, you can reach out directly at corina@renascut.ro.

If you want the Gift E-book in English, The 20 Stressors in Your Work, go here to download it.

*This is Expert Content provided by Corina Chirileasa.

(Ilustration created with Dall-e).

Corina Chirileasa is a clinical psychologist, trainer and coach and a burnout specialist. With over 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship and management, she now helps people to recover from burnout, depression, anxiety, as well as make the life shifts they want to make, in a safe and sustainable way. She has multiple specializations in psychological counselling and her guidance and techniques adapt to the needs of the people she works with.

Disclaimer: Corina is the co-founder of Romania-Insider.com. She is no longer involved in the company’s operations.