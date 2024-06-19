New ranking reveals safest neighborhoods in Bucharest, Cluj

The safest neighborhood in Bucharest is Văcărești, according to a Storia analysis cited by B365. Moreover, 7 out of the 10 safest neighborhoods in Romania are in Cluj.

Storia conducted an analysis to determine the cities and neighborhoods in Romania where residents feel the safest. According to the T.R.A.I. index, the closer the score is to 100, the safer the city or neighborhood is perceived to be.

The areas in Bucharest perceived to be the safest, according to city residents, are Văcărești (score 89.7), Aviatorilor (89.6), Pajura (87.6), Floreasca (87.5), Arcul de Triumf (87.5), and Drumul Sării (87.5).

Among the neighborhoods that scored lower are Gara de Nord (score 52.8), Ferentari (58.1), Unirii (59.4), Obor (61.2), and Colentina (62.8).

Of the 10 safest neighborhoods in the country, 7 are in Cluj-Napoca. For instance, the Andrei Mureșanu neighborhood is considered very safe, with a score of 92.9, followed by Orizont in Buzău (91.7) and the Grigorescu (91.3) and Europa (91.3) neighborhoods in Cluj-Napoca.

Regarding the cities considered the safest by Romanians, Brașov is in the first place, with a total score of 83 points. It is followed by Oradea (81.8), Cluj-Napoca (81.5), and Sibiu (80.7). Also among the top 10 safest cities are Râmnicu Vâlcea (80.4), Alba Iulia (79.7), Miercurea Ciuc (78.4), Sfântu Gheorghe (78.4), Iași (78.1), and Slatina (77.4)

Cities with slightly lower scores include Tulcea (score 68), Ploiești (68.6), and Brăila (70.6). Other cities with lower safety scores are Baia Mare (71.3), Slobozia (72), Deva (72.6), Călărași (73.5), Târgu Mureș (75.5), Bacău (73.9), and Satu Mare (73.9).

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)