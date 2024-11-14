Till Lindemann, the frontman of famous German rock band Rammstein, will embark on his "Meine Welt" tour across European arenas in the fall of 2025. Among his stops he is scheduled to perform in Romania on December 4, 2025, at Romexpo in Bucharest, as announced on his official website.

The "Meine Welt" tour will take Lindemann to major cities across Germany, including Leipzig, Frankfurt, Dortmund, Dresden, Hamburg, and Munich, as well as international venues in Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, and more.

Till Lindemann had a successful solo tour in Europe in 2023, despite allegations of sexual misconduct that were later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

"We are eagerly anticipating Till’s 2025 tour. ‘Meine Welt’ will captivate fans in Germany and across Europe, setting new standards not only musically but also aesthetically, with a phenomenal stage design,” said Fred Handwerker, CEO of Handwerker Promotion e GmbH, cited by News.ro.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting November 18 on Eventim.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Till Lindemann on Facebook)