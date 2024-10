Romania to invest EUR 250 mln in building Regional Oncology Institute in Timişoara

Romania will use money from the EU-backed Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) to build a Regional Oncology Institute in Timişoara, health minister Alexandru Rafila announced on his personal Facebook page. According to him, the investment amounts to over EUR 250 million.

The new facility will have 250 beds and an outpatient clinic integrated with 26 medical offices, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for analysis, imaging, an operating room, intensive care, and even a transplant center, minister Rafila said.

The investment is aimed at facilitating access to modern treatments for patients across the region in western Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)