Raben Romania expands logistics network with new warehouse at CTPark Brașov West

Raben Romania has strengthened its national logistics presence with the opening of a new 1,800 sqm warehouse at CTPark Brașov West, following a lease agreement signed with CTP, Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of industrial and logistics properties. This marks Raben’s tenth warehouse in Romania and brings its total leased space within CTParks across the country to 15,000 sqm.

The newly added facility will serve as a hub for cross-docking, contract logistics, co-packing, and last-mile deliveries to retailers in the Brașov region. It will operate in close coordination with the company’s other sites in Sibiu, Bucharest, Roman, and Buzău.

With 261,000 square meters leased across six countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland and the Czech Republic, Raben continues its regional growth in partnership with CTP.

“Our collaboration with CTP provides certified infrastructure that enables us to deliver faster to our Transylvanian customers. Its role is essential not only within our national groupage network but also in seamlessly connecting Brașov with countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and broader Europe in a predictable and efficient way,” said George Clipa, Domestic Road Network Manager at Raben Logistics Romania.

CTP is planning two additional buildings at CTPark Brașov West, totaling 10,000 square meters, designed to meet the needs of logistics and light industrial clients.

Located some 15 minutes from Brașov, CTPark Brașov West provides direct access to key transport routes including the E68 and E60 corridors, the future A3 motorway, and Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport. Spanning 12.6 hectares, it offers Class A industrial spaces.

With over 3 million square meters of leasable space across Romania, CTP continues to support business expansion in key regions, including Bucharest, Arad, Sibiu, Oradea, Timișoara, Craiova, and now Brașov.

(Photo source: CTP)