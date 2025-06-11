Lion’s Head gets construction permit for first logistics park in Romania

Lion’s Head Investments has secured the construction permit for its first logistics park in Romania, set to rise in Popești-Leordeni, near Bucharest. The EUR 65 million project will include three warehouse buildings spread over 85,000 square meters of built-up area, on a 155,000 sqm plot acquired last year.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, the company said.

Located between Bucharest’s current ring road (DNCB) and the new A0 highway, and with close proximity to the A2, the park will offer flexible unit sizes ranging from 1,500 to 20,000 sqm, with clear heights of 12 meters.

The development will integrate sustainable building materials, modern BMS systems, and smart energy-efficiency solutions. It also features green spaces, recreation areas, extensive parking, and EV charging infrastructure.

“Romania’s logistics market holds exceptional potential, and we are fully committed to contributing to its growth. With our local team and their proven expertise in delivering complex projects, we are confident in launching the development of our first logistics park,” said Alina Necula, Country Manager for Romania at Lion’s Head Investments.

Vladimir Gurdjieff, Group Director for Logistics and Industrial Assets, noted that the project is a key step in Lion’s Head’s expansion across Central and Eastern Europe. “Romania is a central pillar in this journey, where we are investing not just capital, but also our expertise to shape next-generation logistics - sustainable, scalable, and future-ready,” he said.

This development also marks Lion’s Head’s diversification into the logistics sector in Romania. The company, a joint venture between AG Capital and Old Mutual Property, currently manages a real estate portfolio worth over EUR 440 million, including Oregon Park in Bucharest.

In 2024, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced a EUR 150 million fund to support Lion’s Head’s sustainable logistics projects in Romania and Bulgaria.

(Photo source: the company)