Romanian opposition announces new parliamentary majority to enforce economic strategy
24 April 2020
Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), has created a "sufficient majority" in Parliament to promote a "coherent economic program," PSD interim leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, local Agerpres reported. 

He noted that the Liberal Government, now in office, had not come up with "anything concrete" and disappointed the Romanians.

PSD backed by a majority of lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies has significantly changed the economic stimulus measures passed by the Government by emergency ordinances. In its turn, the Government has blamed the Parliament (and the Social Democrats) for endangering the sustainability of public finances with the "populist" bills passed.

"We have created at this moment a sufficient majority to be able to come to the Parliament with a coherent economic program. We consider that the Government hasn't come up with anything concrete," Ciolacu said, suggesting that PNL is the only party that has different views than the rest of the parties in the Parliament.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

