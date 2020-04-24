Romanian lawmakers give firms more tax incentives than promised by Govt.

All Romanian companies that pay their profit tax in time will be given a 10% bonus, according to a provision of the emergency ordinance OUG 33/2020 amended and passed by the Chamber of Deputies, on April 23, Profit.ro reported.

The Chamber of Deputies had the last word on this draft bill, which will now be sent to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

The OUG adopted by the Government provisioned only 5% bonuses for large companies.

The majority in the Parliament, formed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with the support of UDMR, Pro Romania, and ALDE, managed to amend the ordinance in the Senate earlier this month.

The deadlines for paying the profit tax are July 25, for the second quarter, and October 25, for the third quarter.

