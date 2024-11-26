Reformist Elena Lasconi and far-right independent Călin Georgescu rally allies ahead of second round of presidential elections

Reformist Elena Lasconi (USR) and far-right independent Călin Georgescu, both of which upended the Romanian political scene by besting the candidates of the largest parties to make it in the second round of the presidential elections, are in the process of forming alliances to secure the top job in the country.

Elena Lasconi, leader of the Union Save Romania (USR) party, gave a speech on Monday, November 25, after the presidential election results, where she placed second, behind Călin Georgescu. She was grateful to the third-placed candidate, Social Democratic leader and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, for bowing out of the race after losing by roughly 2,500 votes, and called for unity.

“As much as we would like to savor this victory, we are aware that we are facing a danger few of us believed possible. We have suddenly found ourselves in a confrontation between past and future, between preserving Romania’s young democracy and ‘Putinism,’ between love for our country and those who want to drag it into Russia’s sphere of influence,” Lasconi told supporters, according to Biziday.

The reformist candidate criticized her opponent for his anti-EU and anti-NATO stances.

“He (.e.n. Călin Georgescu) supports isolating Romania through what he calls neutrality. He wants to remove Romania from international circuits and destroy the foundations of our prosperity. Without NATO, we are at the mercy of Russia. Patriotic Romanians have resisted Russian invasions ten times throughout history, and we will resist now as well. Yes to Europe, yes to NATO,” Lasconi said.

She also called on all center parties to rally around her candidacy.

Călin Georgescu, who skirted traditional media throughout the campaign but ran a successful online campaign, also made a statement in a live broadcast on social media.

“You don’t understand what has happened because the Romanian people have been reborn. [...] There is no East or West; there is only Romania. We remain loyal to European values, but we remain especially devoted to our families, children, and ancestors. We Romanians are here to live in peace with those in both the East and the West,” he said.

Georgescu also addressed his opponent directly in the broadcast. "Ms. Lasconi, I’ll be direct. You have no reason to celebrate. The people are not happy with what politicians have done over the years. You are also part of the political project that has brought us to this state. [...] The real earthquake is yet to come, and it will be primarily economic."

Several political actors in Romania have announced their support for Călin Georgescu’s opponent in the second round of the presidential elections. A small-town mayor known for her pro-NATO, pro-EU positions but criticized for her lack of experience in external affairs, Lasconi received the backing of Romania’s National Liberal Party, now under a new leadership, and smaller parties like REPER, Forta Dreptei, and SENS.

Elena Lasconi also received an endorsement against Georgescu from the apolitical business association Romanian Business Leaders, a first for the organization. “We make an open call to all democratic forces to demonstrate political maturity and responsibility by forming a united pro-European and pro-Atlantic front for the parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 1, and the second round of the presidential elections on December 8,” the organization said in a press release.

On the other side, Călin Georgescu received the support of the “sovereignist” camp led by the far-right AUR party, with whom he had previous ties. Overall, this side of the political spectrum received around 37% of votes in the presidential elections.

The key to winning the presidency may reside with the electorate of the Social Democratic Party. For the first time in decades, the dominant party in Romania failed to get its candidate in the runoff round of the presidential elections, leaving its voters - almost 20% or more - to decide between newcomer Georgescu and Lasconi, USR being PSD's favorited target of criticism.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)