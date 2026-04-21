Professional Recycle’s Târgu Mureș plant set to become Europe’s largest PET recycling unit

Professional Recycle, based in Târgu Mureș, plans to expand its operations to become the largest PET recycling facility in Europe located at a single site by the end of 2026. The move is expected to significantly boost Romania’s role in the circular economy and recycling sector.

The company said that it aims to increase its annual processing capacity to around 90,000 tonnes of PET packaging waste by the end of the year, nearly tripling its current output.

This project, the company said, marks a major step for Romania’s recycling industry, supporting the development of modern infrastructure and contributing to the European transition toward sustainable production and resource efficiency.

The facility was recently visited by economy minister Irineu Darău and Adrian Giurgiu, head of the parliamentary committee for environment and ecological balance, who assessed the project’s impact on industrial competitiveness and sustainability.

“Romania can innovate, can produce local technology, and can leverage research in solid industrial projects, thanks to the seriousness of the Romanian business environment. During my visit to Professional Recycle, I was pleased to see how such initiatives demonstrate that Romania has the capacity to develop modern, competitive, and future-oriented industrial investments at a European level. The circular economy can become an important driver of economic growth, innovation, and competitiveness,” said Irineu Darău.

Professional Recycle’s expansion builds on its partnership within the PET Recycling Team, a joint venture with ALPLA and United Polymer Trading. The collaboration enables the transformation of recycled PET flakes into food-grade rPET granules used in new packaging.

Founded in 2010, Professional Recycle has grown into a leading player in Romania’s recycling sector, supplying recycled materials to industries including automotive, packaging, and consumer goods.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)