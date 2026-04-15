Romania’s bag-based recycling solution IZI reaches 1 million collected packages

IZI, Romania’s first bag-based recycling system, has surpassed 1 million returned packaging items, according to the company. The milestone comes less than a year after its launch, as the system continued to expand.

IZI allows users to return bottles, cans, and plastic packaging in bulk, without inserting them individually into machines. Using a mobile app, users scan a QR code, attach a generated label to a bag of recyclables, and deposit it at a smart collection point. The deposit value is then transferred directly to their bank account within approximately 24 hours.

The idea behind IZI was born from a simple observation about inefficiencies in the traditional deposit-return process.

Founder Ștefan Parascanu said the concept emerged after a casual competition with friends to see who could return packaging faster at a standard machine, highlighting how slow and inconvenient the process could be. That moment led to a broader question about whether the system could be simplified by allowing people to return packaging in bulk.

“I wanted to create a system that I would actually use myself - fast, clean, and without hassle. If recycling becomes as simple as throwing away waste or making a card payment, people will do it more,” the founder said.

Launched in Iași in October 2025, the system has since expanded to Botoșani and Suceava. IZI currently operates 17 collection points and has more than 12,000 registered users, with over 35,000 bag-based returns recorded.

All collected packaging is transferred to RetuRO and enters the national recycling system, ensuring traceability. The company said it aims to exceed 10 million collected items by the end of the year as it continues to expand its network.

The IZI app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play, and the locations of bag-based return stations can be accessed directly within the app.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)