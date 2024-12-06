Thousands gather in downtown Bucharest for pro-democracy rally before critical presidential election

Thousands of people gathered in Bucharest's Universității Square on Thursday evening, December 5, for a pro-democracy, pro-Europe rally titled "Romania Hopes," held just three days before the critical presidential runoff election on December 8. The event featured speeches from several public figures, including actors, musicians, and writers, who called for unity, democratic values, and a commitment to Romania's European and NATO alliances.

The second round of the presidential elections, scheduled for December 8, is seen as decisive for Romania's future. The two candidates, namely reformist, pro-EU USR leader Elena Lasconi and far-right, EU-skeptic independent Călin Georgescu, have opposing visions, leading to deep concern among citizens about Romania's future.

Waving Romanian and EU flags, the crowd that gathered in Universității Square in downtown Bucharest chanted slogans such as "Freedom," "Europe," "Down with Communism," and "Romania, wake up!" Among those who participated were Oana Pellea, Victor Rebengiuc, Ana Blandiana, Marius Manole, Ana Ularu, Dan Teodorescu & Trupa Taxi, Andreea Marin, Tudor Chirilă, and Radu Paraschivescu.

"It seems very strange to me that after so many years, 30 or so years since I was here in the square, we still have to explain what democracy means. That seems painful to me," actress Oana Pellea said, as reported by Digi24.

"Sunday will actually be a referendum where we have to say no or yes. "Yes" is Europe. "No" is the past from which I came out 35 years ago," said, in turn, writer Ana Blandiana.

91-year-old actor Victor Rebengiuc and his wife also took the stage. He said he received threatening messages, but regardless of these threats, he will vote again with Elena Lasconi.

Writer Radu Paraschivescu also warned of the dangers of political isolation, amid other speeches urging Romanians to vote for democracy and echoing other messages from the square that said Romania has to choose now between the West and the East.

Elena Lasconi has repeatedly positioned herself as pro-Europe and pro-democracy, opposing Călin Georgescu's controversial stance on Romania's EU and NATO membership. In various interviews and statements, Georgescu, the frontrunner in the first round with roughly 2.1 million votes, has questioned Romania's membership in the EU and NATO. As these declarations started to surface after his shocking first-round win, young people and students across Romania began taking to the streets to voice their support for European democracy and opposition to nationalist and extremist ideologies.

Thus, the presidential runoff between Lasconi and Georgescu has been shaping up to be a contest between pro-European reformism and ultranationalist skepticism.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe)