Politics

Romanian students protest against Călin Georgescu and the Constitutional Court for fourth day

29 November 2024

Over a thousand young people and students took to the streets in Bucharest's University Square on Thursday, November 28, marking the fourth consecutive day of protests against far-right independent candidate Călin Georgescu, who took the first spot in the first round of the presidential elections.

While previous protests were directed solely against Călin Georgescu, the chants on Thursday were also against the Romanian Constitutional Court. The institution recently issued an unprecedented decision to recount all votes cast in the first round of the presidential elections, seen as a move to ensure Social Democratic prime minister Marcel Ciolacu a spot in the runoff election. The count has already begun in some counties, but it is not filmed and independent observers are not present.

Since the first round of the presidential elections on November 24, thousands of young people from various cities across the country have taken to the streets, expressing concern over the fact that in the first round of the presidential elections, nearly 23% of voters chose a pro-Russian candidate with fascist, anti-EU, and anti-NATO rhetoric, according to Edupedu. Călin Georgescu, who unexpectedly won the first round of the presidential elections, has become known for his anti-NATO and anti-EU rhetoric.

Banners with messages against Romania’s intelligence services were also featured in the protests. 

“Researcher in Romania – I defend democracy,” read the sign held by one young woman in Bucharest. “Democracy. Science = freedom, truth,” was written on another young protester's banner. Protesters also chanted “No fascism, no war, no Georgescu in the second round!” and “Don’t vote for a dictator.”

Protests were also held in Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, Romania's most important university cities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cristi Vescan)

Normal

