Romanian President: no minister appointed unless endorsed by Parliament

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis in a public speech on September 12 rejected all minister candidates submitted by prime minister Viorica Dancila, stressing that no minister would be appointed without prior endorsement from the Parliament.

“Under the current circumstances, the Constitution requires a vote in the Parliament,” Iohannis stressed, mentioning that he was informed about the Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE), the junior ruling party, having pulled out of the ruling coalition at the end of August, G4media.ro reported.

PM Dancila on September 11 submitted President Iohannis six minister candidates, three of whom were still ALDE members at that time, a detail that was interpreted by Dancila as preserving the political structure of the ruling coalition. In the meantime, ALDE president Calin Popescu Tariceanu informed both PM Dancila and president Iohannis about the three being expelled from the party, with the effect of the government changing its political structure therefore needing a vote in Parliament.

