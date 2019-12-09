RO PM tries to avoid vote in Parliament by stealing MPs from former coalition partner

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila nominated three MPs of the Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE), the Social Democratic Party’s former ruling coalition partner, for the three seats in her cabinet that remained vacant after ALDE pulled from the coalition and joined the opposition, G4media.ro reported.

She submitted the nominations to president Klaus Iohannis, arguing that the political structure of the Government hasn’t changed.

She is thus trying to avoid going to the Parliament for a confirmation vote for her cabinet, which is the procedure when the political structure of the Government changes.

However, ALDE president Calin Popescu Tariceanu said that the party would expel the three MPs if they accept the nominations, and may also file a complaint at the Constitutional Court.

“We need stability. It is important to keep ruling, to secure stability,” Dancila stated in a public speech announcing the move.

Dancila nominated MP Gratiela Gavrilescu to lead the Ministry of Environment (Gavrilescu resigned from the same position at the end of August when ALDE pulled out of the coalition), Ioan Cupa for the Energy Ministry, and Stefan Baisanu as minister liaison with the Parliament.

Separately, PM Dancila also nominated new candidates for the Ministries of Interior and Education and a candidate for deputy prime minister on economic matters.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]