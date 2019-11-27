Romanian president says hiking minimum wage is “a must”

The increase of the minimum wage is not only a request of the workers’ unions, it is a necessity and it will be realized, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis stated after meeting Government representatives to discuss economic matters, mainly the budget revision for this year and the budget planning for 2020.

In a “balanced discussion” with finance minister Florin Citu and prime minister Ludovic Orban, Iohannis said that he was presented with some data and approaches, especially in relation to the budgetary rectification, and that he also discussed the minimum wage, local Economica.net reported.

As for the budget revision, Iohannis endorsed the higher deficit (4.3% of GDP, as published by the Government later) saying that the Government had to accept the higher deficit to cover the expenditure with pensions and paying the bills postponed by the previous Government.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)