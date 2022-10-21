President Iohannis expects end of CVM monitoring for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on October 20 that the new justice laws recently passed by Parliament are good and promised to promulgate them if they are cleared by the Constitutional Court (CCR).

Consequently, "we can realistically expect the lifting of the CVM monitoring Romania," he said.

The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) is a procedure for new members of the European Union by which problematic sectors (justice and the rule of law, in the case of Romania and Bulgaria) are monitored for a limited period of time after the accession date with the purpose of addressing pending problems.

"CVM depends greatly on how the new justice laws will be evaluated, and here I think we can be optimistic. There are good laws. Of course, there are still some procedures before they are promulgated, but I hope it won't take very long. At the same time, I can already begin evaluating these laws, and if the outcome is positive, then we can realistically expect the lifting of the CVM," President Iohannis stated before participating in the European Council meeting, G4media.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)