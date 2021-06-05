Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:13
Construction materials producer Prebet buys 5% of ROCA investment fund

06 May 2021
Romanian concrete products manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB) has bought 5% of the shares of ROCA Investments, a private equity platform created by CITR Group together with experienced local entrepreneurs, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction value is EUR 2.1 mln, which puts ROCA's value at EUR 42 mln.

"This transaction is a first in the history of ROCA for three reasons," said Rudolf Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments.

"Firstly, the market thus confirms the validity of the business model - a formula that is based on the ability of Romanian SMEs to generate added value in partnership. Secondly, the price of the transaction recognizes the valuation of the companies in which ROCA holds shares: EUR 42 mln. Finally, it is encouraging to see new partners joining ROCA's mission of creating a new entrepreneurial culture based on partnership," Vizental explained.

Prebet has a market capitalization of RON 75 mln (EUR 15.2 mln). The company reported revenues of RON 41 mln (EUR 8.4 mln), and its net profit reached RON 8.5 mln (almost EUR 2 mln) in 2020.

However, there have been some disagreements between the company's shareholders recently, including related to the dividends paid from last year's net profit.

ROCA has in its portfolio stakes in local companies Frigotehnica (100% owned), BICO Industries (24% stake), Romcargo Maritim (60%), RDF Arad (40%), Electroplast (60%), MECANEX (30%), Piscicola (30%), Yellow.Menu (30%), Artesana (20%), CAHM Europe (24%), Sinteza (18%).

The 13 companies in its portfolio (of which two inactive) generated in 2020 a cumulative turnover of EUR 98 mln and an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 5 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

