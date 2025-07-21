Environment minister says Romania's flood-hit Praid Salt Mine beyond saving, collapse just a matter of time

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu issued a stark warning about the condition of the Praid Salt Mine, saying the site is in an irreversible state of degradation and the collapse of its ceiling is now only a matter of time. During a recent visit to the area alongside economy minister Radu Miruță, a portion of the mine’s ceiling gave way in front of the officials, underlining the urgency of the situation, Digi24 reported.

The Praid Salt Mine, one of Romania's largest and a major tourist attraction, has been closed since massive flooding from the Corund River overwhelmed underground barriers about two months ago. The water has reached both the industrial mining galleries and areas normally open to visitors, with the mine facing a serious risk of collapse.

Speaking on Prima TV, minister Buzoianu criticized state institutions for years of inaction, claiming that responsibility for the mine’s safety was passed from one authority to another until, in her words, "it ended up with the beavers." Her comment referred to a controversial 2023 statement by Salrom’s investment director, who had blamed earlier flooding in the mine on trees felled by beavers that blocked the riverbed.

According to the environment minister, the degradation of the mine is now so advanced that its structure can no longer be saved or repurposed.

Despite a major flooding event in February 2023, Romanian Waters (Apele Române) still classified the site as having only a “moderate flood risk” six months later. “By then, the mine had already suffered major flooding,” Diana Buzoianu said, adding that interventions should have taken place long before.

When asked if there are any plans to rebuild the mine for tourism purposes, Buzoianu said the Environment Ministry’s priorities remain limited: “First, we want to avoid an ecological disaster. Second, we must ensure there is safe drinking water for local residents.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)