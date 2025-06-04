Society

European experts join Romania’s response to Praid Salt Mine flooding amid safety and environmental concerns

04 June 2025

Experts from Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and Hungary will arrive in Romania starting Wednesday, June 4, to help assess the situation at the Praid Salt Mine in Harghita County following major flooding that has caused significant structural damage, News.ro reported. Romanian authorities have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to bring in international support, with the goal of identifying the best solutions to the unfolding crisis.

Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), said on Tuesday evening that a team of eight foreign experts, selected in collaboration with the European Commission, will work alongside Romanian specialists for several days. Their mission is to provide recommendations to the Romanian government.

According to Arafat, the experts must address three critical questions: whether there is any risk to the population in the area, what the environmental impact is, and what the long-term outlook is for the salt mine itself.

Meanwhile, environment minister Mircea Fechet went to the affected area again, accompanied by economy minister Bogdan Ivan and other relevant authorities. According to the Environment Ministry, the purpose of the visit is to directly coordinate field activities and oversee ongoing interventions. 

Technical discussions with specialists on-site will also take place to evaluate the situation and ensure all necessary resources are in place.

Minister Ivan confirmed that the EU mechanism was activated due to the severe risks posed by the flooding, including a potential collapse of the old mine's ceiling, according to News.ro.

The Praid Salt Mine, one of Romania's largest and a major tourist attraction, has been closed since massive flooding from the Corund River overwhelmed underground barriers. The water has reached both the industrial mining galleries and areas normally open to visitors, with the mine facing a serious risk of collapse. 

The government has approved emergency budget credits of RON 300 million (EUR 60 million) to support recovery efforts following severe flooding at the Praid Salt Mine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim)

Normal
Normal

