Dozens evacuated as flooding sparks collapse fears at Romania’s Praid Salt Mine

The famous Praid Salt Mine in Harghita county is facing a risk of collapse after recent flooding caused severe water infiltration, compromising the structural integrity of the old mine ceiling. A technical assessment carried out by experts at the request of the Ministry of Economy confirmed significant damage, prompting authorities to implement emergency measures to protect residents in the area.

A total of 45 homes and guesthouses near the mine were evacuated. According to the Harghita Prefecture, as quoted by news agency Agerpres, only 15 of the houses were occupied, and 27 people self-evacuated to stay with relatives.

To reduce the pressure from accumulated water and prevent a potential disaster, intervention teams from the Harghita Emergency Inspectorate (ISU), along with police officers, gendarmes, water management workers, and staff from the salt mine, are working to secure the area. So far, 300 meters of protective barriers have been installed, with an additional 1,500 meters on the way. Plus, sandbags are being deployed to vulnerable spots.

Mixed teams are active on the ground to assist evacuees and keep the public informed.

President Nicușor Dan visited the affected area on Saturday, May 31, describing the situation as serious and preventable. He announced that he would ask the prime minister to deploy the government's Control Body to identify those responsible for the incident.

The president outlined a short- and long-term response plan. In the next three weeks, Salrom, the mine's owner, is expected to install a bypass pipe to divert the water seeping into the mine. After that, high-powered pumps may be used to discharge the water into the nearby river, within salinity limits established by experts.

A complex study will determine in the coming months whether the entire salt mine can be saved, including the deeper, active mining areas, or only the upper section, which houses the tourist zone. Around 130 mine employees are currently without work, and the government is preparing compensation measures.

Authorities are also considering support for residents who relied on tourism as their main source of income. In 2024, roughly 470,000 people visited the Praid Salt Mine, which was one of the most popular tourist destinations in Romania.

In the long term, two major solutions are being evaluated to prevent similar crises: the construction of a stormwater catchment basin or the redirection of the Corund stream, which flooded the mine. A feasibility study will assess the most effective approach, including cost estimates.

President Dan emphasized that such actions should have been taken well before this situation reached a critical point.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)