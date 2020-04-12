Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:25
Real Estate

Portland Trust rents 4,000 sqm of J8 Office Park in Bucharest to service providers

04 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Portland Trust has leased 4,000 sqm on the ground floor of its J8 Office Park project in the office-dense Jiului area, in northwestern Bucharest, to Coffee Island, D&L Cuisine, supermarket chain Mega Image, and gym chain World Class.

The office project has a total area of 46,000 square meters, of which French gaming company Ubisoft leased 30,000 sqm last year.

Portland Trust designed the ground floor of the J8 buildings to offer tenants and the local community a wide range of food options, shops, and other services, located around the central square with green space and relaxation.

The award-winning cafe chain Coffee Island will open its first store in Bucharest, and the cafe area will be connected to the reception of Building A and will offer customers and the services of some baristas.

The area dedicated to the main restaurant was leased to D&L Cuisine, an operator with experience in the field. Mega Image will open a 500 sqm supermarket while World Class Romania will occupy 1,400 sqm on the ground floor and 1st floor.

The medical services will be provided by Medicover through a 235 sqm unit. Another tenant is the Medy Sportline clinic, which offers physiotherapy, physiotherapy, and body massage services in a 330 sqm unit.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 13:32
23 November 2020
Business
Cyber protection provider Acronis opens office in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:25
Real Estate

Portland Trust rents 4,000 sqm of J8 Office Park in Bucharest to service providers

04 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Portland Trust has leased 4,000 sqm on the ground floor of its J8 Office Park project in the office-dense Jiului area, in northwestern Bucharest, to Coffee Island, D&L Cuisine, supermarket chain Mega Image, and gym chain World Class.

The office project has a total area of 46,000 square meters, of which French gaming company Ubisoft leased 30,000 sqm last year.

Portland Trust designed the ground floor of the J8 buildings to offer tenants and the local community a wide range of food options, shops, and other services, located around the central square with green space and relaxation.

The award-winning cafe chain Coffee Island will open its first store in Bucharest, and the cafe area will be connected to the reception of Building A and will offer customers and the services of some baristas.

The area dedicated to the main restaurant was leased to D&L Cuisine, an operator with experience in the field. Mega Image will open a 500 sqm supermarket while World Class Romania will occupy 1,400 sqm on the ground floor and 1st floor.

The medical services will be provided by Medicover through a 235 sqm unit. Another tenant is the Medy Sportline clinic, which offers physiotherapy, physiotherapy, and body massage services in a 330 sqm unit.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 13:32
23 November 2020
Business
Cyber protection provider Acronis opens office in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest