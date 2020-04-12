Portland Trust rents 4,000 sqm of J8 Office Park in Bucharest to service providers

Real estate developer Portland Trust has leased 4,000 sqm on the ground floor of its J8 Office Park project in the office-dense Jiului area, in northwestern Bucharest, to Coffee Island, D&L Cuisine, supermarket chain Mega Image, and gym chain World Class.

The office project has a total area of 46,000 square meters, of which French gaming company Ubisoft leased 30,000 sqm last year.

Portland Trust designed the ground floor of the J8 buildings to offer tenants and the local community a wide range of food options, shops, and other services, located around the central square with green space and relaxation.

The award-winning cafe chain Coffee Island will open its first store in Bucharest, and the cafe area will be connected to the reception of Building A and will offer customers and the services of some baristas.

The area dedicated to the main restaurant was leased to D&L Cuisine, an operator with experience in the field. Mega Image will open a 500 sqm supermarket while World Class Romania will occupy 1,400 sqm on the ground floor and 1st floor.

The medical services will be provided by Medicover through a 235 sqm unit. Another tenant is the Medy Sportline clinic, which offers physiotherapy, physiotherapy, and body massage services in a 330 sqm unit.

(Photo source: the company)