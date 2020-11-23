Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 13:32
Business

Cyber protection provider Acronis opens office in Romania

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acronis, a global cyber protection provider, has opened an office in Bucharest. The opening of the local office is meant to “strengthen the company’s position in the region and add to a global R&D perspective.”

Cristian Manea leads the Bucharest office, which is located in Orhideea Towers.

The local team will support Acronis' development, raise the service level for local customers, and help the company establish a deeper presence in the Balkans, the company said.

The local office starts with 60 existing Acronis employees already based in Romania. Like Acronis’ recently-opened R&D center in Sofia, the Bucharest office is to “grow and become a focal point for the development and localization of highly-demanded products and technologies.”

“We have successfully opened a new office despite pandemic limitations. Now we will expand our operations in the region and leverage new resources for our global growth. Acronis has already provided the market with unique, easy-to-use protection solutions like Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis Cyber Cloud, and others. And I’m sure that our new team in Romania will help the company in developing breakthrough technologies and better serving local clients,” Ivan Doudin, Acronis regional director of sales, said.

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. It provides cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. 

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:21
19 November 2020
Business
US BPO group Computer Generated Solutions hires 500 more in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 13:32
Business

Cyber protection provider Acronis opens office in Romania

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acronis, a global cyber protection provider, has opened an office in Bucharest. The opening of the local office is meant to “strengthen the company’s position in the region and add to a global R&D perspective.”

Cristian Manea leads the Bucharest office, which is located in Orhideea Towers.

The local team will support Acronis' development, raise the service level for local customers, and help the company establish a deeper presence in the Balkans, the company said.

The local office starts with 60 existing Acronis employees already based in Romania. Like Acronis’ recently-opened R&D center in Sofia, the Bucharest office is to “grow and become a focal point for the development and localization of highly-demanded products and technologies.”

“We have successfully opened a new office despite pandemic limitations. Now we will expand our operations in the region and leverage new resources for our global growth. Acronis has already provided the market with unique, easy-to-use protection solutions like Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis Cyber Cloud, and others. And I’m sure that our new team in Romania will help the company in developing breakthrough technologies and better serving local clients,” Ivan Doudin, Acronis regional director of sales, said.

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. It provides cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. 

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:21
19 November 2020
Business
US BPO group Computer Generated Solutions hires 500 more in Romania
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners