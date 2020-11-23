Cyber protection provider Acronis opens office in Romania

Acronis, a global cyber protection provider, has opened an office in Bucharest. The opening of the local office is meant to “strengthen the company’s position in the region and add to a global R&D perspective.”

Cristian Manea leads the Bucharest office, which is located in Orhideea Towers.

The local team will support Acronis' development, raise the service level for local customers, and help the company establish a deeper presence in the Balkans, the company said.

The local office starts with 60 existing Acronis employees already based in Romania. Like Acronis’ recently-opened R&D center in Sofia, the Bucharest office is to “grow and become a focal point for the development and localization of highly-demanded products and technologies.”

“We have successfully opened a new office despite pandemic limitations. Now we will expand our operations in the region and leverage new resources for our global growth. Acronis has already provided the market with unique, easy-to-use protection solutions like Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis Cyber Cloud, and others. And I’m sure that our new team in Romania will help the company in developing breakthrough technologies and better serving local clients,” Ivan Doudin, Acronis regional director of sales, said.

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. It provides cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

