Portal of Freedom: Light installation in Timișoara marks 35 years since 1989 Revolution

The Portal of Freedom, a large-sized public art installation, will be set up in Timișoara as the city commemorates the 1989 Revolution, which started in the western Romania city.

The 15-meter-high work, in the portfolio of the UK-based studio Lucid Creates, is meant as a “passage connecting with the past, with our history,” the local authorities explained.

It integrates a soundtrack composed by Timișoara artists Petre Ionuțescu and Cristian Văduva, which recreates the sounds of the December 1989 Revolution. Using recordings from the streets of Timișoara during the days of the Revolution in which chants, gunshots, and the cries of Timișoara residents can be heard, the work aims to highlight the courage and sacrifice of 35 years ago.

The installation will be set up on the banks of the Bega River, in a newly created green area. The public will be able to pass through the portal.

It can be visited between December 16 and January 3.

The Portal of Freedom is part of the program 35 Years of Freedom, organized this year in the city. The list of events in the program is available here.

(Photo: Primăria Municipiului Timișoara Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com