Events

Portal of Freedom: Light installation in Timișoara marks 35 years since 1989 Revolution

05 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Portal of Freedom, a large-sized public art installation, will be set up in Timișoara as the city commemorates the 1989 Revolution, which started in the western Romania city.

The 15-meter-high work, in the portfolio of the UK-based studio Lucid Creates, is meant as a “passage connecting with the past, with our history,” the local authorities explained.

It integrates a soundtrack composed by Timișoara artists Petre Ionuțescu and Cristian Văduva, which recreates the sounds of the December 1989 Revolution. Using recordings from the streets of Timișoara during the days of the Revolution in which chants, gunshots, and the cries of Timișoara residents can be heard, the work aims to highlight the courage and sacrifice of 35 years ago.

The installation will be set up on the banks of the Bega River, in a newly created green area. The public will be able to pass through the portal.

It can be visited between December 16 and January 3.

The Portal of Freedom is part of the program 35 Years of Freedom, organized this year in the city. The list of events in the program is available here.

(Photo: Primăria Municipiului Timișoara Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Portal of Freedom: Light installation in Timișoara marks 35 years since 1989 Revolution

05 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Portal of Freedom, a large-sized public art installation, will be set up in Timișoara as the city commemorates the 1989 Revolution, which started in the western Romania city.

The 15-meter-high work, in the portfolio of the UK-based studio Lucid Creates, is meant as a “passage connecting with the past, with our history,” the local authorities explained.

It integrates a soundtrack composed by Timișoara artists Petre Ionuțescu and Cristian Văduva, which recreates the sounds of the December 1989 Revolution. Using recordings from the streets of Timișoara during the days of the Revolution in which chants, gunshots, and the cries of Timișoara residents can be heard, the work aims to highlight the courage and sacrifice of 35 years ago.

The installation will be set up on the banks of the Bega River, in a newly created green area. The public will be able to pass through the portal.

It can be visited between December 16 and January 3.

The Portal of Freedom is part of the program 35 Years of Freedom, organized this year in the city. The list of events in the program is available here.

(Photo: Primăria Municipiului Timișoara Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 December 2024
Events
‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca
05 December 2024
Politics
US warns of security risks amid concerns over Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
05 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat PM Marcel Ciolacu supports presidential candidate Elena Lasconi
05 December 2024
Business
Romanian investors protest presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's rhetoric against foreign companies
05 December 2024
Politics
Romanian authorities reveal massive financing for pro-Russian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu
05 December 2024
Politics
Four Romanian parties announce pro-Western alliance
04 December 2024
Politics
Pro-European parties eye parliamentary majority to counter far-right surge in Romania
04 December 2024
M&A
Ahold Delhaize’s Profi acquisition in Romania gets Competition Council OK, closing expected in January 2025