Polish investors look to Romania as an attractive market, bilateral Chamber of Commerce says

Polish investors continue to view Romania as a strategic and attractive market due to its geographic position, growth potential, and transparent legislation, even in the current economic climate, according to recent conclusions from an economic mission organized in Bucharest by the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Internal data of the Bilateral Chamber shows a steady increase in Polish investments in Romania. According to statistics from the National Bank of Romania, the total value of assets of the Polish companies in the country exceeded EUR 1.1 billion by the end of 2024.

Companies with Polish capital are currently active in the chemical industry, food production, construction materials, light metal packaging, transport, tourism, and trade.

“For Polish companies, the Romanian market remains extremely attractive with significant potential, especially in industries such as agri-food (food processing), construction materials and infrastructure, as well as transport and logistics. Investments in processing plants or modern logistics solutions can open up new avenues for growth and expansion,” said Adam Sobieszkoda, Executive Director of the Chamber.

Polish investors also see the hotel industry in Romania as less saturated and attractive due to the country’s recent entry into the Schengen area.

“This will translate into increased demand for facilities that meet the requirements of both business customers and tourists. It is worth noting that the potential of the tourism industry in Romania is not fully exploited, and Polish companies with a proven business model and capital can successfully find their place in the market,” added Gheorghe Marian Cristescu, President of the Chamber.

Romanian companies, in turn, can find room to grow in Poland. One example given by the Chamber representative is the pastry chain Luca, already successful in Poland.

In the medium term, cooperation between Poland and Romania is expected to become closer and more dynamic, supported by infrastructure development, the internationalization of Polish SMEs, and the openness of Romanian companies to foreign markets.

(Photo source: Polish Chamber of Commerce)