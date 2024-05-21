Romanian pretzel and viennoiserie chain LUCA opens store in Warsaw

The pretzel and viennoiserie chain LUCA, which reached over 140 units in Romania, is launching in Poland, with the first store to be opened in downtown Warsaw.

This is the first Romanian chain of this kind to expand abroad after the Romanian cafes ‘5 to go’ and the restaurant chain Salad Box launched on foreign markets as well.

The representatives of the Romanian company confirmed the launch of the Warsaw store, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Polish publication The Warsaw Voice reported that the Romanian brand plans to open several units by the end of the year.

Tinervis Group, the company that operates the LUCA supermarket chain, reported a turnover of RON 368 million (EUR 73 million) in 2022, up 75% compared to the previous year. The net profit rose by 34% y/y RON 41 million (EUR 8 million) in the same year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/LUCA tradiție)