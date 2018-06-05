Poker: Daniel Negreanu tops all-time money list

Daniel Negreanu has made it to the top of poker’s all-time money list after recently winning a big prize of USD 3 million and the second place in the 2018 Super High Roller Bowl final at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He now has nearly USD 40 million in winnings.

Negreanu, 43, was born in Toronto, Canada, from Romanian parents.

“I wanted to win this tournament, it was my goal, but I’m also happy with the second place. I made some mistakes during the game and it was natural to do so, especially after 40 hours of playing against Jason Bonomo, one of the best poker players in the world,” Daniel Negreanu said.

American Justin Bonomo won this year’s edition of Super High Roller Bowl and the big prize of USD 5 million.

In the all time money list, Daniel Negreanu ranks first with almost USD 40 million in winnings, followed by Americans Erik Seidel (USD 34.5 million) and Justin Bonomo (almost USD 32.3 million). He will continue to play poker in Vegas until June 17, at the famous tournament World Series of Poker.

In August 1998, when he was just 23 years old, Daniel Negreanu became the youngest player to win a WSOP bracelet after winning the USD 2,000 Pot Limit Hold’em tournament. An exclusive interview with Negreanu is available on the PokerStars blog here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]