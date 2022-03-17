Ruling partners in Romania blame each other for poor management of PNRR

Romania's Social Democratic Party PSD on Wednesday, March 16, requested the leadership of its junior ruling partner, the Liberal party PNL, to urgently summon the Liberal ministers that report delays related to the targets and milestones set for end-March under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported.

The Liberal ministries manage three quarters of the targets and milestones that are at risk of not being fulfilled by the end of March, with the Ministry of Investments and Projects in the first place, PSD claims.

The PSD's reaction comes after the PNL leader Florin Citu outlined, over the weekend, the list of deviations from the PNRR schedule. He implied that some ministers might need to be replaced. He mentioned labour minister Marius Budai (PSD).

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

