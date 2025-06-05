Eastern Romania: Pizzeria in Iași included in ranking of top 50 European pizzerias

The Zano pizzeria in Iași, eastern Romania, was the only pizzeria from Romania present in the 50TopPizza Europe ranking published on Wednesday, June 4, in Madrid.

Last year, Zano was the only pizzeria in Romania included in the prestigious "50 Top Pizza Europe" ranking, occupying the 49th. This year, the venue climbed to the 46th position.

The establishment was created by Giovanni Santarpia, one of the most appreciated pizzaioli in Italy, and Alex Gafițianu, a young psychology graduate from UCL in London. From the beginning, Zano bet on traditional Neapolitan recipes.

“Last year was, without a doubt, an important validation for us, but it was also a starting point. We understood that success does not lie only in taste, but also in consistency, in the quality of every detail, in the way you treat your team and your customers. So we set out to be even better, more demanding, more attentive, more anchored in what we truly want to offer,” said Alex Gafițianu, founder of Zano.

“For me, this project was a return to essence, to that simple yet profound food that reminds you of home, of childhood, of Italy. The fact that we managed to convey this emotion here, in Romania, in Iași, and to be recognized at a European level is a huge joy,” says pizzaiolo Giovanni Santarpia.

According to 50 Top Pizza, Giovanni Santarpia is one of the best pizzaioli in Florence and in all of Italy, a good example followed by others. His pizza uses a soft dough with a pronounced crust, and classic toppings in a contemporary key.

The annual "50 Top Pizza" ranking establishes a hierarchy based on criteria such as the pizza itself, service, atmosphere, and menu. This year, Napoli on the Road in London, UK, has been crowned as the best pizzeria in Europe.

(Photo source: Zano on Facebook)