Life

Eastern Romania: Pizzeria in Iași included in ranking of top 50 European pizzerias

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Zano pizzeria in Iași, eastern Romania, was the only pizzeria from Romania present in the 50TopPizza Europe ranking published on Wednesday, June 4, in Madrid.

Last year, Zano was the only pizzeria in Romania included in the prestigious "50 Top Pizza Europe" ranking, occupying the 49th. This year, the venue climbed to the 46th position. 

The establishment was created by Giovanni Santarpia, one of the most appreciated pizzaioli in Italy, and Alex Gafițianu, a young psychology graduate from UCL in London. From the beginning, Zano bet on traditional Neapolitan recipes. 

“Last year was, without a doubt, an important validation for us, but it was also a starting point. We understood that success does not lie only in taste, but also in consistency, in the quality of every detail, in the way you treat your team and your customers. So we set out to be even better, more demanding, more attentive, more anchored in what we truly want to offer,” said Alex Gafițianu, founder of Zano.

“For me, this project was a return to essence, to that simple yet profound food that reminds you of home, of childhood, of Italy. The fact that we managed to convey this emotion here, in Romania, in Iași, and to be recognized at a European level is a huge joy,” says pizzaiolo Giovanni Santarpia.

According to 50 Top Pizza, Giovanni Santarpia is one of the best pizzaioli in Florence and in all of Italy, a good example followed by others. His pizza uses a soft dough with a pronounced crust, and classic toppings in a contemporary key.

The annual "50 Top Pizza" ranking establishes a hierarchy based on criteria such as the pizza itself, service, atmosphere, and menu. This year, Napoli on the Road in London, UK, has been crowned as the best pizzeria in Europe.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zano on Facebook) 

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Life

Eastern Romania: Pizzeria in Iași included in ranking of top 50 European pizzerias

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Zano pizzeria in Iași, eastern Romania, was the only pizzeria from Romania present in the 50TopPizza Europe ranking published on Wednesday, June 4, in Madrid.

Last year, Zano was the only pizzeria in Romania included in the prestigious "50 Top Pizza Europe" ranking, occupying the 49th. This year, the venue climbed to the 46th position. 

The establishment was created by Giovanni Santarpia, one of the most appreciated pizzaioli in Italy, and Alex Gafițianu, a young psychology graduate from UCL in London. From the beginning, Zano bet on traditional Neapolitan recipes. 

“Last year was, without a doubt, an important validation for us, but it was also a starting point. We understood that success does not lie only in taste, but also in consistency, in the quality of every detail, in the way you treat your team and your customers. So we set out to be even better, more demanding, more attentive, more anchored in what we truly want to offer,” said Alex Gafițianu, founder of Zano.

“For me, this project was a return to essence, to that simple yet profound food that reminds you of home, of childhood, of Italy. The fact that we managed to convey this emotion here, in Romania, in Iași, and to be recognized at a European level is a huge joy,” says pizzaiolo Giovanni Santarpia.

According to 50 Top Pizza, Giovanni Santarpia is one of the best pizzaioli in Florence and in all of Italy, a good example followed by others. His pizza uses a soft dough with a pronounced crust, and classic toppings in a contemporary key.

The annual "50 Top Pizza" ranking establishes a hierarchy based on criteria such as the pizza itself, service, atmosphere, and menu. This year, Napoli on the Road in London, UK, has been crowned as the best pizzeria in Europe.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zano on Facebook) 

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan