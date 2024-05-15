50 Top Pizza 2024: Romanian pizzeria among best in Europe

Pizzeria Zano in Iași, eastern Romania, ranks 49th in Europe according to the 50 Top Pizza 2024 guide. The awarding ceremony was held in Madrid on May 13.

50 Top Pizza, considered by people in the industry to be the most important worldwide evaluation authority in the world of pizza, makes rankings with pizzerias and pizzaioli and organizes events that bring together important players in the field, according to the press release. 50 Top Pizza inspectors and curators are independent and make anonymous unannounced visits, not revealing their quality even after leaving the location.

Founded a little over a year ago, Zano is the result of the collaboration between a local entrepreneur and the renowned Italian pizzaiolo Giovanni Santarpia. According to 50 Top Pizza, Santarpia is one of the best pizza chefs in the city of Florence.

"The desire to be together, to be part of a group while making, baking, and serving pizza is palpable. It's a craving that hits you as you savor each bite of the fragrant and flavorful dish. This confirms that pizza is a dish meant for sharing at the table, the outcome of a project inspired by pizzaiolo Giovanni Santarpia, who crafted the menu and oversees the development of a highly motivated team of Romanian youths," reads the Romanian pizzeria's presentation on 50toppizza.it.

Alex Gafițianu, Zano manager, said: "We are very keen to offer an authentic Neapolitan pizza, in various variants, that strictly respects the original recipes, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere."

The complete 50 Top Pizza Europe 2024 ranking is available here.

