Romanian company BRIO included in Time Magazine ranking of EdTech brands

BRIO, a digital testing platform for Romanian students, was the only Romanian company included in a ranking of EdTech companies compiled by Time Magazine, alongside global brands in technology and education such as Duolingo, Kahoot, and Google Education.

“The World’s Best EdTech Companies in 2025,” a ranking made by Statista for TIME magazine, evaluated over 7,000 companies in the field of educational technology based on indicators such as financial strength and industry impact, covering a total of eleven categories. A total of 350 EdTech companies were selected from around the world.

The United States had the most high-scoring EdTech companies, almost 40% of the overall ranking, while India ranked second and China third.

“For me and the BRIO team, being placed in a ranking like that of TIME Magazine is confirmation that even from Romania, technology solutions can be built that positively change the lives of children,” said Dragoș Iliescu, founder of BRIO.

The Romanian company, ranked 53rd among the top EdTech companies in the world, is a standardized digital testing platform for students through which they can assess their knowledge in main school subjects and improve their performance in exams. After each test, the student and the parent/teacher receive an evaluation report that breaks down aspects from the analyzed subchapters, indicating which concepts are already mastered by the student and which ones require further study.

(Photo source: Brio.ro on Facebook)