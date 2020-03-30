Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 08:16
Business
RO biggest refinery processes less, but keeps investing in 2020
30 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Petromidia, the largest refinery in Romania, operated by KMG International (formerly Rompetrol), will process 5.5 million tonnes of crude oil this year, some 13% less than last year - but will keep investing in development and capital repairs, according to the draft strategy prepared by the management for the shareholder meeting scheduled for April.

The refinery will process less crude because it will run the planned revision, for 51 days this year, between March 12 and May 2.

For this reason, gasoline production will drop to 1.37 million tonnes (compared to 1.6 million tonnes in 2019), and the diesel and jet fuel production will decline to three million tonnes, from 3.3 million tonnes the previous year.

The company has budgeted its production and sales at an oil price of USD 60 per barrel, average price this year, similarly to its main local market competitor, OMV Petrom, although oil is currently trading at half this price.

The total sales of car fuels will amount to 4.1 million tonnes this year, also decreasing from the 4.6 million tonnes reported last year. Out of the 4.1 million tonnes of fuel, 2.5 million will be sold in Romania and the rest will be exported.

On the other hand, the company continues its investments. Rompetrol Rafinare, the company that manages Petromidia and the smaller refinery Vega, has budgeted this year total investments of USD 124 million for development, capital maintenance and compliance with the legislative norms.

(Photo: KMG International Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 08:16
Business
RO biggest refinery processes less, but keeps investing in 2020
30 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Petromidia, the largest refinery in Romania, operated by KMG International (formerly Rompetrol), will process 5.5 million tonnes of crude oil this year, some 13% less than last year - but will keep investing in development and capital repairs, according to the draft strategy prepared by the management for the shareholder meeting scheduled for April.

The refinery will process less crude because it will run the planned revision, for 51 days this year, between March 12 and May 2.

For this reason, gasoline production will drop to 1.37 million tonnes (compared to 1.6 million tonnes in 2019), and the diesel and jet fuel production will decline to three million tonnes, from 3.3 million tonnes the previous year.

The company has budgeted its production and sales at an oil price of USD 60 per barrel, average price this year, similarly to its main local market competitor, OMV Petrom, although oil is currently trading at half this price.

The total sales of car fuels will amount to 4.1 million tonnes this year, also decreasing from the 4.6 million tonnes reported last year. Out of the 4.1 million tonnes of fuel, 2.5 million will be sold in Romania and the rest will be exported.

On the other hand, the company continues its investments. Rompetrol Rafinare, the company that manages Petromidia and the smaller refinery Vega, has budgeted this year total investments of USD 124 million for development, capital maintenance and compliance with the legislative norms.

(Photo: KMG International Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door