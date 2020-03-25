Romanian IT companies keep recruiting despite Covid-19 outbreak

DB Global Technology, German group Deutsche Bank’s technology center in Bucharest, announced that it is expanding its team of experts with another 100 positions and the recruitment process is open.

The local DB tech center, which already employs 900, has temporarily relocated its operations online, but is still operating under normal conditions, according to the company’s representatives. The center, launched almost 6 years ago in Bucharest, develops financial applications for the bank's global platform.

Local IT companies are no less keen to expand their operations and teams.

Softbinator Technologies, a company specializing in blockchain and artificial intelligence R&D projects, plans to reach 100 employees in the coming months. The evolution in the company’s number of employees will not be affected by the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, said Daniel Ilinca, CEO of Softbinator Technologies, according to Ziarul Financiar.

“Our staff is heading toward 70 and I think we will be over 100 in a few months. We have been increasing the team because we have already started projects that need more and more people. These are stable projects, we have no problems in this area. We are in the process of expanding and this crisis does not seem to slow us down economically. Rather, we have some speed reduction in the recruiting area. Recruitment is a little difficult because it happens online,” said Daniel Ilinca.

