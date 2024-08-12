Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction

The Bucharest subway network operator Metrorex received the construction permit for Lot 1.2 of Metro Line 6, marking an important step in the advancement of the project that aims at linking the existing network to Bucharest Airport, according to a press release of the company.

The segment, called the North Section, will connect the capital of Romania with its main air gateway, Henri Coandă International Airport, thus ensuring a vital connection within the European transport network (TEN-T).

The contract is worth RON 1.27 billion (EUR 260 million) without VAT.

The financing sources of the contract are provided from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. A foreign loan will also be contracted.

The project should be completed within 48 months after Metrorex orders the beginning of the works.

The work is carried out by an association formed by Turkey’s Gülermak Ağir Sanayi Insaat Ve Taahhüt and Romania’s Somet, based on the contract for the design and execution of resistance structure works signed with Metrorex for this lot, which includes a 7.6 km route between Tokyo Stations and the Airport Otopeni.

At this moment, the association is preparing the technical execution project required by Metrorex before ordering the beginning of the works.

(Photo: Liudmila Habrus/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com