Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 09:01
Business

Romanian paper producer Pehart opens EUR 10 mln production line

20 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian company Pehart Grup, one of the largest paper producers in South-Eastern Europe, controlled by private equity fund Abris Capital, inaugurated a new production line in Sebeș following an investment of EUR 10 mln, Economica.net reported.

Currently, Pehart operates two factories, in Sebeș, Alba County and Dej, Cluj County.

Pufina is the second brand of household paper on the Romanian market, and Pehart also ensures the production for a large part of the private label products of the retail chains.

Pehart produces 100,000 tonnes of tissue paper annually and has, after installing the production line in Sebeș, a finished products processing capacity of over 75,000 tonnes. 70% of the entire quantity of household and industrial products is sold in Romania.

In the last six years, the company has made significant investments of EUR 36.2 mln in modern and innovative factories and production lines.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 14:26
07 December 2021
RI +
Co-living, co-working & specialty coffee: Two young Frenchmen’s business in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 09:01
Business

Romanian paper producer Pehart opens EUR 10 mln production line

20 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian company Pehart Grup, one of the largest paper producers in South-Eastern Europe, controlled by private equity fund Abris Capital, inaugurated a new production line in Sebeș following an investment of EUR 10 mln, Economica.net reported.

Currently, Pehart operates two factories, in Sebeș, Alba County and Dej, Cluj County.

Pufina is the second brand of household paper on the Romanian market, and Pehart also ensures the production for a large part of the private label products of the retail chains.

Pehart produces 100,000 tonnes of tissue paper annually and has, after installing the production line in Sebeș, a finished products processing capacity of over 75,000 tonnes. 70% of the entire quantity of household and industrial products is sold in Romania.

In the last six years, the company has made significant investments of EUR 36.2 mln in modern and innovative factories and production lines.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 14:26
07 December 2021
RI +
Co-living, co-working & specialty coffee: Two young Frenchmen’s business in Bucharest
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks