Romanian paper producer Pehart opens EUR 10 mln production line

The Romanian company Pehart Grup, one of the largest paper producers in South-Eastern Europe, controlled by private equity fund Abris Capital, inaugurated a new production line in Sebeș following an investment of EUR 10 mln, Economica.net reported.

Currently, Pehart operates two factories, in Sebeș, Alba County and Dej, Cluj County.

Pufina is the second brand of household paper on the Romanian market, and Pehart also ensures the production for a large part of the private label products of the retail chains.

Pehart produces 100,000 tonnes of tissue paper annually and has, after installing the production line in Sebeș, a finished products processing capacity of over 75,000 tonnes. 70% of the entire quantity of household and industrial products is sold in Romania.

In the last six years, the company has made significant investments of EUR 36.2 mln in modern and innovative factories and production lines.

