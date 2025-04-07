Paul-Philippe of Romania placed under house arrest in Paris

Paul-Philippe of Romania, sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison in Romania in the case regarding the illegal restitution of the Băneasa Farm, was placed under house arrest in Paris on Monday, April 7, following a European arrest warrant issued by the Romanian authorities.

The Brașov Court of Appeal requested the SIRENE Bureau (Supplementary Information Request at the National Entries) to insert a notification for arrest and surrender based on the new European arrest warrant issued in his name, and requested the withdrawal of the old one. The SIRENE Bureau validated the insertion of the new arrest warrant and requested the French counterparts to locate and arrest the individual in question.

At present, the procedure for executing the arrest warrant issued by Romania is ongoing, according to G4Media.

In 2020, the High Court of Cassation and Justice definitively sentenced businessman Remus Truică to seven years in prison in the case concerning the illegal restitution of the Royal Farm at Băneasa. His associate, Paul of Romania, received a sentence of three years and four months in prison, but fled the country before the sentencing was handed down, settling in France.

In June 2022, Paul was caught in Paris, but a Court of Appeal refused to extradite him, arguing there was a “real risk” that his fundamental rights would be violated in our country. Two years later, he was caught in Malta while on vacation, but a court again rejected extradition.

Paul Philippe is the grandson of King Carol II, who ruled Romania from 1930 until his abdication in 1940. The monarchy was abolished in 1947 by the communist regime and the royal family expelled. Paul is not a member of the royal House of Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)